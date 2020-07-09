Beverly Ann (Pierce) Avey, passed away on Christmas Day, 2019, at her home in Glen Haven, CO. She was born in Omaha, NE to Hubert & Dollie (Simmons) Pierce on 11/12/37. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Maynard C. Avey. She is survived by her children: Cher (Hal) Smith, of Lincoln, NE; Steven (Sue) Johnson, of Gretna, NE; & Sandi Johnson, of Glen Haven, CO; grandchildren: Jennie & Jamie Balkovec, Jessica Smith, Jodie (Alex) Wooters, & Cheyenne & Cierra Johnson; great-granddaughter: Hallie Wooters; siblings: Betty Tollander, Barbara Maher, & William (Jean) Pierce; & numerous nieces, nephews & friends. Growing up in NE, Bev & her sister, Barb, played in the Industrial Basketball League. She loved riding horses, swimming, snow skiing in Colorado, & Ballroom Dancing. She graduated from North High School, in 1955, & attended Creighton University. She coached her daughter’s basketball team & was an avid Husker fan. After the birth of her daughter, Sandi, she developed the “Parents Group for Disabled Children” at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Omaha. She was a board member for The March of Dimes & helped to pass legislation for the disabled. After moving to Colorado, she became a board member at Foot Hills Gateway, in Fort Collins. She continued to be the primary caregiver for her daughter, Sandi, until 2016 when Alzheimer’s became too severe to continue as such. Bev’s granddaughter, Jessica, chose to care for both her grandmother & Sandi so that they could spend their remaining time together & with loving family. Bev ended her days surrounded by family & cuddles from dogs.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist in the needs of Beverly’s disabled daughter, Sandi Johnson
Please send to: Jessica Smith PO Box 126. Glen Haven, CO 80532.
Due to Covid-19 a “Celebration of Life” Gathering will be announced at a later date.
