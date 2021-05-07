Kenneth Lewis Jandrain, 90, of Estes Park Colorado passed away on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Life Care Center of Longmont after a recent stroke.
Born February 21, 1931 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Kenneth is the third child of the late Dr. Richard R. and Madeline (Kenney) Jandrain of Luxemburg, WI. On October 24,1953 he married the love of his life, Joyce Mae (Servais) Jandrain of Champion, WI. Kenneth’s early career was as a sales representative for Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin (21 years). In 1975, Ken and Joyce purchased the Caramel Crisp shop in Estes Park Colorado which the family still owns and operates today.
Kenneth was an Army Veteran, served in Germany from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of American Legion Posts in Luxemburg, WI, and Estes Park, CO. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Later in life, he enjoyed viewing wildlife and birds from his cherished home in Estes Park. Kenneth had a strong commitment to the traditional Catholic Faith and enjoyed reading all the supporting literature. Kenneth was a big Green Bay Packers fan.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Jandrain, son Christopher (Cristine) Jandrain, Green Bay, WI, and their sons Eric (Kriston) Jandrain and Matthew Jandrain, son Dominic (Kathryn) Jandrain Buffalo, WY and their daughter Lindsey-Teal Jandrain, son Gregory Jandrain and his significant other Belinda Reasol San Diego, CA and Greg’s daughter Winifride Marien, and Wini’s mother Marlene Marien and Wini’s sisters Tamara and Sabrina, and Wini’s brother Stefan, Kenneth’s son Tod (Jennifer) Jandrain Loveland, CO, Kenneth’s son Scott Jandrain Estes Park, CO, and his daughter Lillie Jandrain, Kenneth’s daughter Jillian (Samuel) Jandrain-Rountree Victorville, CA and Jillian’s daughter Taryn (Julie) Jestus-Watson and Jillian’s son Trey Middlebrooks and his brothers Robert and Anthony Middlebrooks. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard R. (Barbara) Jandrain Jr., and sisters Jean (Kenneth) Junio, Collette (Robert) Ullman, and Claudette (James) Stormer.
Visitation will be at Allnutt Funeral Services, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517 from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday May 11, 2021. A Traditional Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 32100 E Colfax Ave, Watkins, CO 80137 starting at 10:00 AM Wednesday May 12, 2021. Burial will be following the Mass in the St. Isidore Cemetery. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
