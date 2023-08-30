There will be Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Kenneth L. Coleman, Jr. on Sunday, September 3rd at 11 a.m. at the Pinewood Springs Community Church in Pinewood Springs, CO. He is survived by his three sons: Jonathan, Brandon, and Spencer Coleman.
After the service there will be a light luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.
