Donald G. Riemann, 75, of Longmont, CO, died September 26, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital in Longmont, CO.
Don was born on May 7, 1945 in Burlington, IA to George and Anna Alta (Benkert) Riemann. Don graduated from Burlington High School. He married Judith A. Ford on August 22, 1965. He and Judy moved from Iowa to Colorado in 1970 and the Longmont area in 1971. He was a government employee.
Don attended the New Creation Church. He enjoyed Jeep 4-wheeling, camping, trail rides on his horse, and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He rode it for many adventures and loved driving it places. He enjoyed spending time in Estes Park and developed many friends there.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his parents, his sisters, Winona Anderson, Marcelle Brown, Dorothy Springsteen, Velma Jean Keitzer and Florence Miller.
He is survived by his daughters Lori Pitts of Arizona, and Lisa Cayce of Florida; and his granddaughter Samantha Cayce of Longmont. Don is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Kidder of Knoxville, IA and Doris Ann Rechkemmer of Burlington; and dear friends, Lorrae Crabb and Kristen Kirk.
A private family graveside service will be held in Burlington on October 16, 2020.
Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave a message for the family.
