Daniel Perugini

In loving memory of Daniel (Danny) Perugini a celebration of life will be held in the Glen Haven Town Hall, 7408 County Rd. 43, Glen Haven, Colorado 80532 on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All are welcome.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 4:13 pm
July 13, 1997 – August 30, 2022
