Seneca Corey, age 19, of Livermore, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Seneca was born April 6, 2002 in Mesa, Arizona.
Seneca had a fierce love for horses. She had her first horse Buddy at the age of 3 and has loved herds of them along her journey. Seneca also loved her dogs throughout her entire life. You would never see Seneca without Bentley by her side. She cherished her friends and siblings. She was funny, sassy, fiercely independent, and would light up any room with her beautiful smile and wit. The world is a darker place without her in it.
Seneca is survived by her mother Dorothy Farrel and grand parents Toby and Christine Farrel who were long time residents of Estas Park. Seneca is survived by her father Craig (Debbie), brothers Braxton, Colin, and John, sister in-laws Carlee, Amanda, and Rachel, her nephew Wesley, dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins, her cherished friends, her dog Bentley, and horses Royal, Monte, Richard, Peanut, Freedom, Twister, and Decker.
She was predeceased by and has waiting for her: her brother through love Shane, her beloved horses Chip, Caliber, and Gemini.
A memorial service will be held for Seneca at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at Resthaven Funeral home. Please come as you are or where your favorite pair of boots and jeans Seneca style.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that make donations to one of these animal shelters on behalf of Seneca: Charlie’s Place in Idaho Springs. This shelter saved Bentley’s life as he was with Seneca when she passed Animal Shelter | Clear Creek County, CO - Official Website (clear-creek.co.us) or the shelter where we adopted our sweet Bentley: Donate | Animal Friends Alliance (savinganimalstoday.org) or to the animal shelter of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.resthavencolorado.com for the Seneca’s family.
