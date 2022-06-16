Carolyn Ann McGrath, of Allenspark, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the age of 60.
She was born on December 20, 1961 to parents Mary L. Copenhaver and Joseph McGrath in Independence, Iowa. Growing up, Carolyn lived with her parents and her two sisters, Susan and Amy. She graduated from Saydel High School in Des Moines, Iowa. Carolyn's desire to travel brought her to Longmont in 1981. Later in life, she met her longtime partner, Edward Baisley. They enjoyed 20 years together before the time of her passing. She loved music and played it in many forms, such as the harmonica, piano, and guitar. Carolyn was loved, and she will be missed.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her father Joseph McGrath, and is survived by her mother Mary L. Copenhaver, her sisters Susan McGrath and Amy Wilhelm, her uncle Duke and Aunts LuAnn, Rosa, Kathy, & Melinda, her partner Edward Baisley, her step-sons Paul Baisley (Cassidy), Johnny Baisley, and Eddy Baisley, as well as her grandchild Sylas Baisley.
To honor Carolyn's love for animals, please make donations in her memory to the Longmont Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
