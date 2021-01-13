Carolyn Jean Cordsen died December 30, 2020 at the Estes Park Health Living Center. She was 86.
Carolyn was born April 14, 1934 in Wahoo, Nebraska the second child of Joe and Blanche McKlem.
She married William Charles Cordsen Sr. on April 15, 1956 in Pueblo. The couple raised three sons.
She is survived by sons William (Susan) Cordsen Jr. of Pueblo West; John (Dianna) Cordsen of Estes Park and Donald (Danielle) Cordsen of Queen City, Arizona. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a sister-in-law Maxine Cordsen, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, her father Joe, mother Blanche, sister Virginia Kness, brother-in-law Darrell Kness and brother-in-law Lloyd Cordsen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in either late spring or early summer in Estes Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to a charity of one’s choice. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
