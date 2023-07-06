Karen Parrack

Karen Doughty Parrack, formerly of Estes Park, passed away June 15, 2023, in Loveland. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many in her current community of Loveland and former home in Estes Park.
Karen was born March 25, 1939, in Quincy, Illinois. She was the child of two educators and greatly admired their selfless dedication to teaching. She spent her childhood in either Quincy or Lima, IL, and graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1957. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Illinois as a music education major. Karen was a dedicated oboist in high school and college, and played throughout the rest of her life. Upon graduation, she taught music in the Mendon, IL district, and later taught English literature in Crystal Lake, IL and Aurora, IL, all while raising her two daughters, Robin and Kathy.
She married Hillery Parrack in 1969, and the family moved to Estes Park at that time. Their son Nathan was born in 1970. Karen was mostly a homemaker and mother during those years, but she continued to play the oboe regularly as a soloist and in ensemble settings with her many musician friends in the area. She also taught oboe, bassoon, flute and clarinet in Estes Park for many years. She was a member of the Community Church of the Rockies, and served in many volunteer capacities there, including Deacon and Elder. She was a member of a women’s hiking club, and hiked weekly in the summers. Here she made many lifelong friends.
Karen and Hillery moved to Loveland in 2005, after Hillery retired from his business. They became members of First United Presbyterian Church in Loveland, where Karen continued playing her oboe and singing in the choir.
Karen loved her music, loved to play oboe and piano, and also loved to attend concerts anywhere she could. She also loved opera and enjoyed attending many performances in Denver, Santa Fe, Central City, Orlando, New York, and elsewhere. Karen was an avid reader and was a member of several book clubs in Loveland. She worked at the Estes Park Library for a time as well.
Karen’s various dogs were especially dear to her. Her childhood dog, Rivets the Scottie; Zeke, the fluffy husky-mutt; Rowdy, her first cairn terrier; and Teddy, her second cairn terrier.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Hillery Parrack, and her parents Harold and Carlene Doughty. She is survived by her sister, Sara Gaarde (Harold) of Chandler, AZ; her daughters Robin Arnold (Richard) of Blue Springs, MO; Kathy Slage (Dan) of Winter Park, FL; and son Nathan Parrack of Loveland, CO; and her grandchildren, Anna Slage of Rapid City, SD; Stephanie Arnold of Blue Springs, MO; and Tim Arnold of Black Diamond, WA.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 E. 4th Street, Loveland, CO, 80537. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Presbyterian Church in Loveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.