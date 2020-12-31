H. Dayton Raben – Red Wolf (Ma’o’nehe)

March 1936 – December 20, 2020
Dayton embarked on what he always referred to as “The Great Adventure” the evening of December 20th after suffering a stroke while out joyriding with his beloved wife of 60 years, Ann Strange Owl-Raben.
Dayton was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Lyndall and W. O. “Pat” Raben of Huntley, Wyoming in the spring of 1936, the youngest of their three children. When asked about his age, he told folks he was a year older than Spam and definitely older than dirt. He was 84 at the time of his passing and was grateful for a “good, long run.”
Dayton grew up on the plains of Wyoming hunting, fishing, playing basketball, riding his horse, his Harley and “bucking bales of hay” on the family farm. He earned his B. A. from the Colorado State College of Education (now UNC) and began teaching in a one room schoolhouse near Ethete on the Arapaho Reservation in central Wyoming in the mid-1950s.
Fascinated with American Indian culture since childhood, he thrived with the Arapaho often hunting deer and antelope for the school’s lunchtime meals with his students on weekends. It was here that he met his wife, Ann Strange Owl in late 1959 while she was working as a traveling dental hygienist with the Indian Health Service. After meeting Ann, a couple of his students ran to tell him they had found a wife for him. Three months later, they were married. Or at least they thought they were – interracial marriages were illegal in Wyoming at the time and the Justice of the Peace didn’t sign their marriage license.
Upon their marriage, Dayton was given the Cheyenne name Red Wolf (Ma’o’nehe) by Ann’s mother, Grace Strange Owl. He was named after her ancestor, a brother of Mary Bent of Bent’s Fort. Out of traditional Cheyenne respect for his mother-in-law, Dayton never spoke to her, looked at her, or was ever in the same room as her. He hunted for her and was responsible for bringing the first electricity to Ann’s home village of Birney. Dayton’s Northern Cheyenne family remember him as the kindest of men and mourn his passing.
After experiencing racial intolerance in Wyoming and Montana, where Ann’s reservation is located they decided to move to California on advice from Dayton’s father – “Move far away, just the two of you. Get a good start together. ” After traveling to Fairbanks, Alaska to attend a summer of masters studies in education they settled in Buttonwillow, California where he found joy in teaching once again.
After welcoming their daughter Nico in 1963, Dayton and Ann decided to move closer to family and landed in Berthoud, Colorado in 1966 where Dayton continued his teaching career at Berthoud High School, retiring in 1992.
Beginning in 1979, Dayton and Ann worked summers for Charles Eagle Plume of Allenspark, Colorado having met him in 1967 at his trading post on Highway 7. After Charles’ death in 1992, the family took up the reins of the business where Dayton was the resident storyteller and holder of knowledge. He love regaling customers with legends, history, and anything related to Native art and culture. He also loved making a good deal, visiting with kids, and harassing those he thought deserved it.
Dayton is survived by his wife, Ann as well as his daughter Nico (Paul Tschohl), her son Dah’som (Jessica Richardson) and his daughter Dawn Blue Wing, as well as Nico’s stepsons Brandon and Austin. He is also survived by two daughters from an earlier marriage: DaMarr Raben, her children Kai (Eric) Fry and Dylan Robinson, and his son Owyn Robinson, as well as Dayton’s second born daughter, Roxanne Raben, who follows in his footsteps as a teacher and champion of troubled teens. He also leaves behind his sister, Margie Jones as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and his granddawg Astro.
Dayton was adamant that if he were ever hooked up to tubes and wires, unable to function, that a friend or loved one would step on the hoses, snip the wires. He repeatedly told his daughters to wheel him over a cliff if he ever became too much trouble. That’s the kind of guy he was. He made us promise to not have a memorial or (horrors!) a funeral. He wanted a party. We plan on honoring that wish next summer after covid-19 subsides. We will keep you posted.
Donations in Dayton’s memory may be made to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Northern Cheyenne Nation, ncbgclub.org or 406-477-6654.
