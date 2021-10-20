Michael Griswold

Michael Richard Griswold, 64, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Mike (or “Rick” to his siblings) was born on May 1, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Michael C. Griswold and Barbara Ann Griswold.
Mike joined Griswold Realty, a family business, as a real estate broker at the beginning of his career. Later in life, he received a Bachelor of Arts in Sustainability Studies and a Master of Arts in Geography and Planning from the University of Toledo. He then worked as a teaching assistant at the University of Toledo, as a Math Fellow and Special Education Teacher at Denver Public Schools, and as a Case Management Coordinator at Denver Housing Authority.
Mike always strove to better understand the world, and liked engaging in philosophical conversations on an array of topics with family and friends. He cared deeply for his children, leaving a profound impact on their lives through his encouragement of and commitment to them. He was loved dearly by his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his children Jena Marie (Mario) and Chris (Emily); his step-mother Yvonne; brothers Joe and John; and sisters Therese Mann, Margie Long, Mary Jo Thompson, and Angie. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve.
Michael especially cared for people experiencing poverty. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to Metro Caring: https://www.metrocaring.org/donate or 1100 E. 18th Ave. Denver, CO 80218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.