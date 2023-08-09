Michael (Mike) Lindholm Born 12/7/1942 died peacefully (really peacefully) at home in Estes Park, CO on August 1, 2023. Originally from Minneapolis, MN he and his wife moved to Estes in 2019 and found a home and wonderful supportive fun people through the Supreme Court group, Patriots for Peace, Friday Vet breakfast, The Legion and an interdenominational group. He was a VietNam vet who thought the honor flight to Wash DC was the best experience of his life. In Minnesota he sailed and made stained glass, had a career as a probation & parole officer with a Master’s degree in social work. He was loyal to family and friends and had a hard time leaving them in Minneapolis. He felt lucky to find such wonderful people in Estes as well as the Elk and mountains which he loved. He is missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be given to Legion Post 119 Foundation, PO Box 127, Estes Park, CO 80517.
