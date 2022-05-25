Frances McGraw Grooters, 73, was born in Longmont, CO on August 4, 1948, and died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO in the presence of her husband of 51 years, Jay, and her sister Anne, and Anne's husband Tom from complications due to ALS.
Fran was an extraordinary person, with an outgoing, adventurous personality developed from growing up on McGraw Guest Ranch. She was riding a horse before she could walk and was the youngest person ever to receive a lifetime Guide License from Rocky Mountain National Park. She loved skiing and with her young peers, "terrorized" the slopes of Hidden Valley, considering themselves unofficial ski patrollers. Later she taught skiing at Hidden Valley to help pay her college expenses at Loretto Heights College in Denver.
One summer she met her future husband, Jay, at the ranch when she was taking her mother's place in operating the ranch for several days. He had been packed into the North Fork Ranger Station by her father, Frank McGraw, who invited him for dinner some time. He showed up one evening and ended up at the family table next to Fran, and the attraction was immediate.
Fran was a schoolteacher, ski instructor, worked for an earthquake lab in San Francisco, and together with Jay, operated a 48 unit motel in Estes Park, Alpine Trail Ridge Inn for the Hoerner family for 40 years. Together, they built a home on McGraw Ranch Road and lived there for 47 years. After she was diagnosed with ALS, they sold it in 2021 and moved to the Good Samaritan Campus in Estes Park.
Fran was very active with community organizations and clubs: Quota Club, PEO, served on the McGraw Ranch Road Association as president for many years and also served on the MacGregor Ranch Board.
She was a devout Catholic and was the first baby baptized in Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. Over the years, she served in many capacities at the church and was a fountain of knowledge about the church. She helped Jay with design and color choices as he worked on two separate stained glass window projects of multiple windows for the Church. She was a lady with a profound love for life and was admired and loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
She is survived by her husband, Jay, of Estes Park, her sister, Anne Adams and husband Tom, Jay's brother, Ron Grooters and his children, nephew Dave Roberts and wife Nancy, nephew Frank Roberts with his wife Jenny and their three children Frankie, Hailey and Sydney, nephew Tony Blandin and his wife Rachel and their daughter Leah, niece Terri and her children Matthew and Ashley, plus many cousins and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Campaign at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church.
A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday June 2, 2022 at our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, 920 Big Thompson Avenue, Estes Park with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. There will be a gathering with light food in the downstairs meeting room after the service. To leave a message for the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
