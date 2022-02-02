Walter H. Richards

December 7, 1914 – January 17, 2022
Walter Hocking Richards died January 17, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. He was born December 7, 1914, and lived to be 107 years old. He was happy to celebrate that birthday with his four children and their spouses in the Estes Park house that he and his wife, Jeanne, built in 1972. They moved to Estes Park full time in 1982, after he retired.
Walt was born on the dining room table in Cortland, Ohio, to his parents Oliver Mark and Gertrude Hocking Richards. Walt graduated from high school in that village and from the Western Reserve Academy thereafter. He then graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from Oberlin College.
Walt met Jeanne Lesser in college, and they married in 1938. After college, he joined his father to help manage the Richards Milling Company, rising to become president. Walt and Jeanne moved to Elyria, Ohio in 1963, where he became the business manager of the Elyria Methodist Home, now Wesleyan Village. From there, Walt was recruited for a position in Boulder, Colorado, where he was the Administrator of the Frasier Meadows Manor and the Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Methodist Homes, Inc. He was the first lay administrator for these two Methodist institutions.
Walt was always active in his church and in community affairs. In Ohio, for instance, he was the 1957 Chairman of the Trumbull County Society for Crippled Children, administering the Easter Seal Campaign. He was the air raid warden for Cortland during WW II. He was a long-time member of the Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts of America. He and Jeanne hosted an exchange student from Germany 1953 - 1954. They considered her their fifth child, and that friendship has endured to this time.
He was an avid photographer. He was the volunteer darkroom photographer for Rocky Mountain National Park. His photos graced the bulletin covers each Sunday for several years for the Presbyterian Community Presbyterian Church. He published by email his Walt’s Picture of the Day, and sent it daily to a large mailing list. He enjoyed singing in choirs, played piano and trombone, was active in the Estes Park genealogical society and the senior citizens center, and volunteered at the Estes Park Rodeo.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, and subsequently by Barbara George. He and Jeanne had four children, ten grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Messages for his family can be directed to www.allnuttestespark.com.
