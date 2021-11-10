Dorothy McConnell

Dorothy “Dot” McConnell, 101, of Estes Park died on November 6, 2021 in Loveland, CO. Dorothy was born in Verdon, NE on February 15, 1920 to Charlie and Myrtle Wear. She attended high school in Lincoln, NE and graduated from the University of Nebraska, where she met her future husband, Richard D. McConnell. They were married on February 8, 1942, and celebrated 71 years together until Dick’s passing in 2013.
Dot and Dick spent their early years of marriage in Wichita, KS, where their two daughters, Anne and Tara were born, followed by years in Ames and Cedar Rapids, IA. After spending many years vacationing in Estes Park, they moved there permanently after Dick’s retirement.
Dot was an artist who loved painting and weaving. She was active in weaver’s guilds in both Iowa and Estes Park. She was also active in plein air painting groups in Iowa and later in Estes. Aside from painting and weaving there were almost no crafts she hadn’t enjoyed—from sewing, to pottery, to stained glass. Her family and friends were often the lucky recipients of her work. Dot also had a green thumb, which led her to be active in the garden club, and she maintained a love for wildflowers which she planted, painted, and appreciated. She also enjoyed spending time with friends in her book club and sewing group.
Dot was a life member of Chi Omega sorority, and a member of P.E.O. for more than 60 years. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Farr of Loveland, CO; and Tara McConnell of Estes Park; four grandchildren, R.D. (Lesley) Farr; Kristen (Bill) Chandler; Daniel (Sara) Aukes; and Alison (Nick Torgerson) Aukes; and ten great-grandchildren, Emma and Audrey Farr; Walker (Savannah), Ethan and Cole Chandler; Ben, Sam and Max Aukes; and Astrid and August Torgerson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Art Center of Estes Park, or Crossroads Ministry, by way of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517.
