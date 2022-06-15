Former Estes Park resident James Rex Roth (Jim) died June 9, 2022, while in hospice suffering with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife Michele (Maddalena) Roth, their children Janelle (Ryan) Davis, Kara Allen, Jessica (Nathan) Minske, Lauren Roth, Cameron (Brynne) Roth along with five grandchildren, Taylor and Austin Davis, Dagny and Evie Allen and Riot Roth. Jim is also survived by his two brothers, Bob Roth of Pierce, CO: and Jeff (Becky) Roth of Victor, ID, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends and neighbors, He was preceded in death by both his mother, Shirlee Kendle Roth and his father, Rex Roth. Jim was born in Pasadena, California on May 31, 1955. He moved with his family to Estes Park, Colorado in 1967 where his Father directed Covenant Heights Bible Camp. In 1972 his family purchased Wild Basin Lodge, which they operated for several years. He married Michele Maddalena on January 9, 1981, and they raised five children. After many business ventures, Jim and his father owned and operated Roth Family Restaurant until 1995. In 1995 he moved his family to Papillion, Nebraska where he was a Real Estate Manager for Union Pacific Railroad. He had tremendous faith in God. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family very much. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Life Bible Church in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. His ashes will be placed at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens.
