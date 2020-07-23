Gloria Rusten, 86, of Harvey, ND died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the St. Aloisius Hospital in Harvey, ND. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on July 25, 2020 at the Cornerstone Community Church, North Campus, Harvey, ND. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Gloria's name to the American Foundation for the Blind (www.afb.org) .
Gloria Ann was born on April 24, 1934 near Osnabrock, ND. She was the daughter of Morris and Esther (Jacobson) Vollum. She was active in her church youth group; as a cheerleader; played four years of high school basketball at the Osnabrock High School and graduated from there in 1952. Gloria married Vernon Rusten on July 10, 1952 at the North Dovery Lutheran Church in Osnabrock. She moved to Colorado in 1962 with her husband and children. She spent over 40 years in Colorado living in the Longmont, Estes Park, and Loveland communities. She and Vernon moved to Mesa, AZ where they spent their retirement years. They moved to Harvey in 2014. Vernon died on August 7, 2015.
Gloria’s first job as a youth was at Johnson’s Mercantile in Osnabrock. She worked for various companies holding different types of positions of which included secretarial, office manager, clerk, and as a laborer assembling Red Dale Campers. Her favorite and most exciting job was her position as dispatcher for the Estes Park Police Department in Estes Park, CO in the early 1970s.
Gloria enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and baking until loosing her eyesight to macular degeneration.
Gloria is survived by her son, Kraig Rusten of Estes Park, CO; three daughters, Rebecca Graham and Debra Powell both of Mesa, AZ and Lori (Gerald) Wilcox of Harvey, ND; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine McGauvran of Kulm, ND; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Joyce (Giles) Wilson; infant brother, Robert Leroy; son-in-law, Larry Powell, brothers-in-law, James Giles, Ray Wilson, and John McGauvran; nieces, Judy Matthis, Carol Pecchia, and Sharon Hashman.
Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home of Harvey, ND.
