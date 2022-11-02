Jeyneise Allyne (Delehoy) Dobbins, 88, of Estes Park, CO died peacefully on October 24, 2022.
She was born in 1934 to Ben and Vivian Delehoy in Omaha, NE. She was raised speaking two languages, ASL and English, which gave her gregarious personality a running start. No wonder communications of all kinds became such a pleasure for her.
In 1952, Jeyneise married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Ron Dobbins, in Omaha. They were an enduring couple that balanced each other well: Jeyneise's patience to his stubbornness, her social spark to his calm steadiness. They honeymooned in Estes Park and would continue to spend many memorable summers with family until they eventually moved to their favorite mountain valley.
They built their lives and raised their three children in Creve Coeur, MO. Alongside all the efforts of managing a family, Jeyneise worked for CV Mosby Publishing for ten years before becoming Ron’s personal secretary for his company, Wesrae Industries. Besides their summer vacations in Estes, they had a handful of adventures traveling together to New Orleans, Hawaii, England, Scotland and a cruise to the Virgin Islands. The photos from those trips hold only a few sights, mainly featuring smiling faces and decadent food. For Jeyneise, the place mattered far less than the company and the experience they were sharing.
In 1987 they finally made the move to Estes Park, where she was hired as the Administrative Secretary for Estes Park Medical Center. Here she befriended half the town before retiring in 1997. She befriended the other half of Estes through her time at the Presbyterian Community Church as an Elder, a member of the Library Committee, and a favorite Vacation Bible School snack lady.
Jeyneise's pride and joy in life was her family, followed closely by her amazing community. From her strong Delehoy family bonds, to her beloved Good Grief Group, to her church family, to her hospital friends, Jeyneise swore she knew everyone – which, accurate or not, worked just fine. She would treat you like a friend she was thrilled and lucky to see, whether she could remember your name or not. No time was better spent to her than socializing with friends and family, playing games, puzzling, and sharing meals. She was congenial and amiable to her core, genuinely wanting to know about the lives of everyone around her; quick to share in joy or offer empathy.
Jeyneise is survived by her sister, Sharon Kirby and sister-in-law Janet Delehoy in Omaha, NE; sister/brother-in-law Jeannine and John Stenzel in Red Feather Lakes, CO; daughter Linda (Dobbins) Marshall in Estes Park, CO; son Mark Dobbins in Deerfield Beach, FL; daughter-in-law Misa Dobbins in Charlotte, NC and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She dearly loved her grandchildren; Ryan Dobbins, Jessica (Dobbins) Wonders, Taylor Marshall, Jenna Marshall, Stephanie Dobbins, Zoe Dobbins and was ecstatic to become a Great-Grandma to Theo and Claire Wonders.
Jeyneise was preceeded in death by her parents, Ben and Vivian Delehoy; brother Darwyn Delehoy; son Larry Dobbins; son-in-law Todd Marshall and numerous good friends who brought her joy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. The service will be live-streamed and recorded at pccrusa.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to PCCR (Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies), 1700 Brodie Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517, online at pccrusa.org or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.