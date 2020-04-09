Nita Rains Apr 9, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Long time Estes Park resident, Nita Rains died at her home Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was 96 years old. A full obituary will be published when available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Interested in back issues of Estes Park News? Check out our Virtual E-Edition Archives and enjoy some of our previous content. Take Me to the Virtual Archives × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Follow Us On Facebook EstesParkNews Employment Help Wanted Help Wanted Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBears Are Becoming Active Across Colorado; Time For Residents To Keep Bears WildA Message To Part-time Residents From Mayor Todd JirsaCentennial Woman Arrested For Homicide Attempt On Estes Park ResidentLarimer County Confirms COVID-19 Related DeathsEPH Response & Planning For The COVID-19 PandemicTown of Estes Park Updates on COVID-19 Related IssuesStefanie WhannelTown of Estes Park COVID-19 UpdatesYMCA of the Rockies Hires New General Manager for Estes Park CenterFrom Town Trustee Candidate Barbara MacAlpine Images Videos CommentedCenters For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) Recommendations For Persons At Higher Risk (1)Estes Chamber Names Donna Carlson New Executive Director (1)A Message To Part-time Residents From Mayor Todd Jirsa (1) Upcoming Events May 2 Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival Sat, May 2, 2020 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Real Estate in Estes Real Estate in Estes Park Real Estate in Estes Park
