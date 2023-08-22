Marilyn LaMarsh

It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Patrice LaMarsh, formally Kuybida, announce her peaceful passing on July 10, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado after a lingering illness. She was 76.
Marilyn was born on June 10, 1947 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Theodore “Ted” Kuybida and Casimira “Casey” (Wasilak) Kuybida, the younger of two children.She graduated from Hinsdale Township High School Central and Northwestern University.
In 1975, Marilyn moved to Colorado with her young daughters to take her first teaching job in Hoehne, CO. Marilyn met, and later married Boyd Nayland LaMarsh on March 4, 1976. Soon after their union, Boyd adopted both Rachel Elizabeth and Carolyn Nicole. During the summers of 1977 and 1978, Marilyn pursued and attained her Masters in Communication at The University of Northern Colorado.
In the summer of 1979, after Marilyn accepted a teaching position at Estes Park High School (English, Speech and Theater) she and Boyd would make good on a promise to each other to permanently move to the mountains of Allenspark, into the cabin they designed and Boyd built, along with Rachel and Carolyn. As the only speech teacher at EPHS, Marilyn taught almost every student that graduated from EPHS between 1980 and 2003.
She also enjoyed working with students on countless stage productions including plays and musicals. Later in her teaching career, she was able to teach college prep classes and introduced the first technology-based video production class to the district.
Marilyn was a member of the Estes Park Branch, American Association of University Women (AAUW) beginning in 1993. She was branch president 1995-1996. In 1998 LaMarsh received a Woman of Distinction Award by the local chapter of AAUW for her contributions towards improving the lives of women and girls in Larimer County.
In 1983-1985, Marilyn and Boyd owned and ran the small-town store in Ferncliff, aptly named, LaMarsh’s’ Ferncliff Store. Marilyn could be seen in the bakery early in the summer mornings making the ever-popular jalapeño cheddar bread. I
n June 2003, Marilyn retired to become a full-time grandmother and took on her new name of “Baba.” She enjoyed having her family visit her in her mountain home, taking her grandchildren on walks in her meadow, watching Cubs and Broncos games with her grandson, and creating mini skits with her granddaughter. And while Boyd was still alive, the two would enjoy weekly trips to the movies and taking long drives around the country to explore national parks and hike new trails.
Marilyn will be dearly missed and always remembered. Marilyn was preceded in death by Boyd, her husband of 32 years, Rachel, her first born daughter, her sister Patricia Flannigan, and her parents, Ted and Casey Kuybida. She is survived by and her daughter, Carolyn LaMarsh Thompson (Austin, TX), her husband Eric, their children Alanna Brynn and Marshall Aaron, and her many loving friends and cousins.
All of Marilyn’s family, friends, and students are invited to join in a Celebration of Life on October 7, 2023 from 2-3:30 p.m., at The Old Gallery in Allenspark, located at 146863 CO-7, Allenspark, CO, 80510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.