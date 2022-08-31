Arleta Bell died peacefully on Saturday, August 27.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on September 24 at the United Methodist Church in Estes Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established memorials at the United Methodist Church, 1509 Fish Hatchery Road, Estes Park, CO 80517 and Audio Reader at the University of Kansas, 1120 W. 11th St, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Full obituary to follow next week.
To leave a message for the visit www.allnuttestespark.com.
