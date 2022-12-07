Renée Martig passed away peacefully at home on October 4th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She had a long battle with a blood disorder, but had been able to be very active until fairly recently. An artist and an avid horsewoman, Renée was well-known in the art world for her sculpture, jewelry, and designs in metal and glass. A horse-lover and competitive rider, Renée found artistic inspiration in the beauty of horses and other animals, wild and domestic. Her artwork is in collections world-wide. She was born in Denver, Colorado on December 9, 1946. When she was very young, her family moved to North Hollywood, California where her parents supported her desire to train and show horses. At the age of 11, she was riding horses for Frank Matts, in Chatsworth, California to show that "any child could ride" the horse that he was selling. She enjoyed teaching her first horse, Ricochet, to do tricks.
In her teens, she moved back to Denver, and in 1962 she married Ken Bolas. They had two sons, Michael and Eric. When they later divorced, Renée moved with her young boys to Estes Park, where she met and married Dave Martig in 1973. Together she and Dave had one daughter, Jessie. In 2000, they moved to Loveland where she continued her artistic career, including bronze sculpture, and competitive riding accomplishments, including a bronze medal in Third Level dressage, and was particularly pleased that she achieved her goal of riding a Musical Freestyle. She is survived by her husband Dave: sons Michael (Kelly) Bolas and Eric (Yufumi) Bolas; daughter Jessie (Will) Finch; grandchildren Michael (Melissa) Bolas; Leah Bolas: Nikki Bolas; Armand Bolas; Kohana Bolas; Evan Finch; Lily Finch; and great granddaughter Whitley Bolas, daughter of Leah. Renée will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She touched so many lives through her art, as well as her personal relationships, with her positive attitude. She lived her life with joy and dedication, and loved her family deeply. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the charity (or animal rescue) of your choice.
