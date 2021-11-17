Drew Wilcocks, formerly of Estes Park died in a car accident on Sunday November 14, 2021. He was 27 years old.
Drew Thomas Wilcocks was born July 31, 1994 in Boulder, CO. His parents are Ronald and Ann (Johnston) Wilcocks of Estes Park. Drew graduated from Estes Park High School after attending school in Estes Park from Kindergarten through 12th grade. He received an Associates Degree in Horticulture from Front Range Community College and was working on his Bachelor’s degree at CSU, for which he had received a scholarship.
Drew enjoyed horticulture clubs, hiking, backpacking, skiing, frisbee golf, travel, art, nature, being with friends and helping people. He was a compassionate person and found Family to be most important. He loved helping people and shared his hugs and great smiles all the time with everyone. His light will be missed.
Drew is survived by his parents of Estes Park, sister Lindsay (Wilcocks) Conway and her husband Will of Austin, TX, grandparents Ronald L. Wilcocks Sr. of Winter Haven, FL and Grandma Brenda Allen of Jacksonville, FL, Uncle Brian Wilcocks of Lockport, NY, Aunt Lisa Hannold of Port St. Lucie, FL, Uncle Rick Johnston of Jacksonville, FL, Aunt Jenny Johnston-Smith of Jacksonville, FL, Uncle Greg Johnston of Jacksonville, FL, Great Uncle Terry Hale of Buffalo, NY, cousins Dakota, Madison, Andrew, Kyle, Lilly, Gavin, Owen, Maddy, Rachel and many other friends and relatives. We love Drew so much!
A Celebration of Drew’s life will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 119 850 N. St. Vrain Ave. in Estes Park. Please send donations in honor of Drew’s life in his name to the Angels Above Foundation, Inc., 1500 Manford Avenue, P.O. Box 3541, Estes Park CO, 80517, 970-586-5668. Drew loved the observatory and space so make a donation for him and all future kids.
