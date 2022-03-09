Orlin W. “Jack” Williams

11/10/1933 – 03/01/2022
Jack Williams of Estes Park, Colorado passed away at his home on March 1, 2022 with his wife, Charlotte by his side. He was 88. Born in Fort Scott, KS to Leah May (Sauvain) and Ernest Leroy Williams. He was the 9th of 10 kids.
Jack graduated from the School of Hard Knocks and earned a degree in life. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955 where he received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Jack and Charlotte were married in 1956 and resided in Longmont Colorado until moving to Estes Park Colorado in 1991. In 1995 they bought property in Estes Park and developed the Cedar Ridge Subdivision.
He was an avid motorcycle rider and he and Charlotte took many trips on their Yamaha Ventura riding from the California Coast clear up into Canada and many other numerous trips around the country. Jack was no stranger to motorcycle accidents as he was hit a couple of times by inattentive drivers and knocked off his bike where in one accident he broke his collar bone and asked the police officer if he could take him to finish his errands before going to the hospital to get checked out. That was just the way he was, take care of business and then take care of yourself.
Jack never knew a stranger, he would strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone and make them feel like they had been friends for years. He has been described as “having a soul that smiled constantly.”
He is survived by his spouse, Charlotte, three children, Gary Williams (Candy), Cindy Fleet and Julie Ingram (Don), 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews along with his beloved dog Bebe.
He is predeceased by his parents, six brothers, three sisters and one great-grandchild.
No services are scheduled at this time.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in Jack Williams name to Hospice Care in Estes Valley or Big Bones Canine Rescue. Mail check to Estes Park Health Foundation, P.O. Box 3650, Estes Park CO 80517, Big Bones Canine Rescue, 32614 County Road 23, Windsor CO 80550-3210. To leave a message to the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.