Clifford C. Stuart, of Estes Park Colorado, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on January 3, 2023. An informal celebration of his life will be held at the Allnutt Funeral Chapel at 1302 Graves Avenue in Estes Park on Tuesday, January 17th, at noon. Anyone who wishes to join the family for the following graveside service is more than welcome to attend.
Cliff was born on November 6, 1935, to Clifford C. Stuart Sr. and Thelma Fattig Stuart in Horton, Kansas, but he later put down his roots in Wyoming and Colorado. He grew up in Evanston, Wyoming, and graduated in 1957 from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Pharmacy. Cliff began his career by working in retail pharmacies before moving to Colorado to accept hospital staff positions. He remained fond of his Wyoming upbringing as well as a devoted fan to the Wyoming Cowboys.
He married the love of his life, Beverly Henn, also in 1957. Together they raised three children, Kevin C. Stuart, Kathleen S. Stuart, and Kristine Stuart Esterly in Loveland and Fort Collins, Colorado, while Cliff worked as the Director of Pharmacy for Poudre Valley Hospital. After his 27-year career there, he worked as the only staff pharmacist at the Estes Park Medical Center for 12 years before he retired. He and Beverly lived in Estes Park together for 30 years.
Cliff will always be remembered as the family storyteller. No birthday or holiday meal ever went by without his telling vivid and often humorous tales of his youthful adventures. He never failed to keep everyone laughing.
Cliff shared his love of archery by teaching his children about the sport. He also loved photography and was able to take and develop his own stills and movies. He also enjoyed putting together models. He was an enthusiastic model railroader who also assembled many ships and airplanes. One of his favorite activities was to gather the family for a scenic drive often up to Estes Park or in the countryside west of Loveland.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Beverly Stuart, his daughter Kristine Stuart Esterly, and his granddaughter Linsey Esterly.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Charles and Elsie Henn, son Kevin Stuart, daughter Kathleen Stuart, and son-in-law Dale Esterly.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Stuart family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.