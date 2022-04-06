Jock Campbell

Jock Peyton Russell Campbell, of Estes Park, Colorado passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 after a short illness. Jock was a citizen of the world who settled in Estes Park after a life of working and traveling all over the world for business and pleasure. Gregarious to a fault, he seemed to know someone wherever he went - the family joke is that if he went somewhere he didn't know anyone he made sure to make a friend so he'd have someone to meet up with next time he was in the area. Born in Dallas, Texas in 1932, Jock spent most of his youth in Washington D.C. returning to Texas for college and then back to Washington to take a job with the U.S. Government Services. An avid golfer, he made sure to find a good golf course wherever he was stationed and especially enjoyed relaxing at the 19th hole after a good round. Jock is survived by his longtime friend and partner, Margaret Fenn, son Peyton Campbell, of Chesapeake, Virginia, daughter Claire Campbell of South Glastonbury, Connecticut, grandchildren Peyton Shipman, Kathryn Campbell, Mairead Campbell, and Ailsa Campbell. Jock also leaves behind his sister, Suzanne Ressler as well as many other family members and friends who remember him fondly as 'a character', valued his advice, and appreciated his generosity in spirit and practice. Gifts of remembrance can be made to The Boy Scouts of America,
www.scouting.org which played an important part in Jock's youth, supported him through college work, and had a special place in the heart of the man he was to become. To leave messages for the family please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.