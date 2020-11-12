Sharon Lee Coleman of Estes Park, Colorado, formerly from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away at her home on November 4, 2020 after a gallant fight against a formidable foe, Multiple Myeloma. She was 78 years old.
Sharon was born June 1, 1942, in Decatur, Illinois to William Franklin Carr and Norma Jane (Delaughter) Carr, the first of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Her passion was teaching and being a mentor. She obtained her PhD from Southern Illinois University in Chemical Education. She taught numerous medical and nursing students and helped launch their careers. She received numerous teaching awards during her tenure at Southeast Missouri University where she taught for 40 years. She published 22 articles, obtained three million dollars in grants, and gave numerous presentations at professional meetings throughout the US.
In 2007 she was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the Science Teachers of Missouri in recognition of her long leadership and service.
Sharon and her partner relocated to Estes Park almost 11 years ago to enjoy the mountains. She volunteered at the YMCA, loved hiking, and just gathering and being with friends. When people met Sharon, they felt an instant connection and saw a spark that emitted from her that was rare. She never met a stranger.
Survivors include longtime partner, Sandy Campbell; one daughter, Laura (Terry) Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau; son, David (Jerri) Coleman of Cape Girardeau; five grandchildren; a special friend, Matt Taylor of Estes Park; and former husband and friend, John Coleman.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
