Steven Tyson

Steven Wayne Tyson passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2022 from a heart attack.
Steve was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky. His parents moved to Estes Park from Eaton, CO in 1966. Steve graduated from Estes Park High School in 1970. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1974 with a degree in Chemistry. After college, Steve went to work for Tosco Corp and would work for that company for 47 years.
He is survived by his father, Bud Tyson, a brother, Larry Tyson of Estes Park and his wife, Raylene. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Victoria Mason and two nephews, Anthony and his wife Katie and another nephew, Rawson, all of Littleton, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Tyson, and another brother, David Tyson.
Steve enjoyed hiking, fishing and going to Black Hawk and Central City. He was a sports enthusiast following all sports and teams. He was very giving and outgoing and he will be truly missed.
A private family service will be held in Eaton, CO.
Any memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
