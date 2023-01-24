You know the person that lights up people's lives because of who they are; the person who is Rock Solid, always makes things work out, is fiercely loyal and protective, loving, generous, intelligent, supportive, understanding, courageous, strong, funny, creative, respectful, hard working, talented, devoted, selfless, and painfully honest, and always gives people the benefit of the doubt, and so much more, that was my Carl.
He appreciated the honor of being there for people during their struggles and made a difference, just because people knew he was there and cared. He was a carpenter and an artist at heart, his favorite thing was making and creating things out of wood, antler, or anything else he could get his hands on, he loved music, nature, gardening, food, beautiful things and people with beautiful hearts, and loved to hug. He deeply loved those who held a place in his heart, and was a wonderful husband, father, and friend.
Carl Eastep was a deeply devoted man of faith, chances are if you knew him, he prayed for you. He prayed for me multiple times a day, and every time we left each other, even if only for a short period of time. The last coherent words that he spoke, was praying for my peace and strength. He passed at home with me on Friday, January 13th after a brief but valiant battle against metastatic, pancreatic cancer. Rarely is a man as good and truly righteous as him. He was an angel here on earth, and he will be an angel on the other side too, this I know.
He is survived by his devoted wife Aliya, two loving children, his loyal stepson and daughter-in-law and his parents, among many other friends and family who will never forget his love and sense of humor.
No public services will be held; I ask each of you, who loved and knew him, to remember his goodness, sing songs for him, pray prayers for him, plant flowers for him, plant trees for him, cook meals in his honor, anything that speaks to your heart and honors Carl, do that, and keep doing that. A man like Carl surely deserves to be honored and celebrated, always remember the joy and love that filled him, thereby filling all who knew him, and pass it on, as that's what he'd want the most.
Our love story was brief but beautiful, and is everlasting, we were proud of the inspiration we were to many. We were expensive to each other; we earned every moment that we had together, we paid for dearly, with all the blood sweat and tears that led up to us finding each other. The only problem is, that we earned more time together than we ever got to share. Thank you for showing me what healthy, mature love is honey. I hope I did the same for you and that I showed you how much I treasure you like you showed me how much you adored me. As I try to navigate this world without you, my saving grace, I know that you will still be with me, looking out for me and loving me until we meet again, and in the meantime, I will honor you and celebrate your life and all the gifts you gave to me, all the rest of my days. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
