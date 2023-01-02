Margaret Katherine Featherston McDuff was born on October 24, 1924 in Trinidad, Colorado to Ernest E. and Margaret C. (Stromberg) Featherston. She entered into her Saviors arms on December 16, 2022.
She lived in a few towns in Colorado before her family settled down in Colorado Springs. Margaret (Peg) attended Seton nursing school after graduating high school through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program. After graduating she was assigned to Fitzsimmons Army hospital in Denver where she met her husband John W. McDuff. They married in the chapel on the base and were married for 68 years.
With a brief move to Springfield, Illinois John and Peg moved back to Colorado where they raised six children in Westminster, Colorado. Karen, Pam, Laurie, Steve, Chris and Janet.
Peg worked as a Labor and Delivery nurse for over 30 years at St. Joseph Hospital until her retirement then she and John did some traveling and joined a square dance group. They moved to Estes Park in 1996 and enjoyed mountain living.
Peg and John were members of Holy Trinity Catholic church in Westminster until their move to Estes, then became very involved with Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic church.
Survivors include, Karen (Dennis) Bartolo, Pam (Dan) Mathys, Laurie (Les) Herrman, Steve (Cathy) McDuff, Chris McDuff, Jan Polzin. 12 Grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great great granddaughters.
Preceding her in death, her parents, husband John, brother Joe, sisters Jeanne and Karen, brother in law Gene, grandchild Steven Jeremy, son n law Lonnie
Services for Peg will be scheduled at a later date. To leave a message to the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
