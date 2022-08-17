Forrest McVicar of Estes Park died August 14, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at Beaver Meadows Visitor Center Auditorium at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday August 27, 2022. A full obituary will be available in the coming weeks.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.