R. James Giguere

Born September 20, 1925, and raised in South St Paul, MN, the son of French Canadian American descendants, Jim, as he was known, finished high school in 1943 and joined the Army Air Corp. While in the European theater of WWII, he flew 26 missions as the ball turret gunner on a B-17 named Miss Lace. Following the war, Jim attended the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill where he met and married Margery Trew Poole (deceased in 2016) in 1948 and completed his Chemical Engineering degree in 1950.
Following university, Jim began a career in the grain milling industry, eventually settling on corn as his area of expertise. He has been awarded patents for corn milling processes and equipment which have formed the bases for several business ventures which continue to thrive. His industry influence is extraordinary in both methods and technology which survive his death. Without knowing, millions of people currently benefit from his inventions when eating snacks, baking corn bread, drinking beer, drilling for oil, taking medications and using charcoal for back yard barbecue.
Learning about how charcoal is made led to the birth of Jim’s passion for smoking meats and perfecting the best method to achieve consistent results. He became a leader in the Barbeque Industry Association and, ultimately designed and built the smoking oven for one of Kansas City’s premier smokehouse barbeques. He likely invented the first ever electric smoker. When he retired and moved to the mountains, where charcoal and wood fires are a hazard, needed a new method to smoke meats.
Jim’s passion for the outdoors became a retirement priority when he and Marge retired to Estes Park, CO. Their love for the mountains, hiking and nature became a passion, scaling 13,000 foot mountains on multiple occasions.
Jim was active in his parish church and community, especially supporting those in need. Along with his wife, Marge, their passion was to see people be strong and successful whatever their endeavors may be. They provided financial support for many church and community projects such as Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Estes Park Medical Center and local library.
They were a living testimony of people who truly understood their faith, their responsibility to their family and to their community.
Jim is proceeded in death by wife of 68 years Margery, his sister Dee Giguere Starjash and his son Robert (Bob) James Giguere Jr. He leaves behind his sister Rita Giguere Small; his brother Thomas Giguere; children Elizabeth Giguere, Paul Giguere, Mary Giguere and Ann Giguere; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please support the American Heart Association. Services will be held November 5, 2022, at O’Halloran & Murphy In St. Paul, MN.
