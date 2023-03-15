Daniel R. Ringgenberg, 66 years old, of Leadville, Colorado, passed away on March 4, 2023 of natural causes. He is survived by his daughters Danyele and Mary Ringgenberg; his brothers Dave and Jeff and a sister Linda. He is also survived by two grandchildren Abbey and Jack Palmer.
Dan grew up in Newton, Iowa, lived in Estes Park for most of his adult life, where he was once known as Doghouse Dan for his work at the original Doghouse on Elkhorn Ave. and in Leadville for the last years of his life.
Dan was a long-haired hippie, who once went a whole year without wearing shoes. He was a free spirit and lived life his way.
He is preceded in death by his brother Michael, his mother Cecilia and his father Norman. No services are scheduled at this.
