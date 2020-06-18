Melvin Douglas Snively was born September 26, 1953 to Sherman and Lela Snively. He moved to Estes Park after graduating high school and it soon became his home.
Douglas was an avid outdoorsman who was skilled in many areas. He is well known as a technical climber helping with multiple movies and as a guide. He loved shooting his bow, hiking, skiing, woodworking and fishing. Doug quickly made friends with the people he met and he touched the lives of many people with his kind heart and mild manner.
Douglas passed away on June 15, 2020 while relaxing at the lake, fishing pole in hand. Doug is survived by his sisters Jenee Snively, Marsha (Matt) Micci and his brother Darryl (Valerie) Snively. He also has multiple nieces, nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
