Michelle Acers

Michelle Suzanne Acers of Estes Park left this life on January 25th, 2021 after her long and courageous battle with cancer. It has left us all heartbroken and devastated.
She was born on May 31, 1958 and is survived by her loving husband Ryan Scott Cornell, her daughter Shannon Lee Burton, her husband David Burton, and her grandchildren Shaun, Tyler and Blake. She is also survived by her two siblings, Lawrence Acers and Renee Pinkston. She was preceded in death by her son Cameron Sean Lee and her parents, Stephen Acers and Jacqueline Acers.
Michelle was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up in University Park. She loved music and at an early age began training in classical piano. She attended Highland Park High School and was active in the band, playing the clarinet and the bagpipes. She also performed as a Scottish Highland dancer.
As a young adult she moved to Colorado where she raised a family and adored her pets, especially Rhodan, Rolley and Monkey. She was an artist that loved the outdoors and she published an Estes Park coloring book. In the winter, she spent her time as a professional ski instructor at Hidden Valley and Eldora, even organizing parties with her ski family to ski out of bounds in the snow bowls of the Continental Divide. In the summer she loved to take the family camping and hiking. She, along with her family and friends, virtually hiked all the trails in the national park. She was especially fond of vintage campers and spent her time customizing her own vintage camper. She also enjoyed vacationing on the white sandy beaches of Destin, Florida, enjoying all the ocean had to offer. As anyone could attest, Michelle also loved to dance to disco and wasn’t happy until everyone was out on the dance floor with her.
Michelle was an accomplished architectural designer. Several public buildings and homes in the Estes Park area were drafted and designed by Michelle. She also managed two construction companies that built houses and completed several other projects in Estes Park and beyond.
As busy as she was in her very full life, she always found time for others. She spent time as a Girl Scout leader and even spearheaded the campaign to save the Hidden Valley ski resort in Estes Park.
Michelle was a strong, wonderful mother and loved her children with all of her heart. She and her daughter Shannon had an especially strong bond and a special connection. They leaned on each other for love and support and with her gone, there is an enormous void that can never be filled. From now on, when it begins to snow and blanket the ground, Shannon will fondly remember all the times Michelle embraced her with unconditional love. Together they used to look to the night sky for shooting stars and the next time a star shoots across the sky we will be reminded of Michelle and how bright her love was.
In the summer of 2003, Michelle met and eventually married her love, Ryan. From the moment they met, they were one and virtually inseparable. They discovered unconditional love with one another. They explored life with eyes wide open, and went on adventure after adventure. Skiing, camping, hunting, traveling, hiking, dancing, loving, laughing, crying and holding each other tightly. A bond that was soul deep, they were co-dependent and proud of it. From Ryan: “The loss of my best friend, my greatest love, soul mate and business partner all rolled into one has left me devastated. To know her was to love her, and I loved her with a passion larger than the universe itself. She was a force of nature and the greatest, kindest, loving person I know. It’s impossible to completely summarize who Michelle was and how much she meant to all of us in a limited forum. An amazing person full of joy and love. Until we meet again my love, I will hold you in my heart and soul. Thank you for making me a better man.”
There will be a service held on Saturday, February 27th at 12 p.m. at the American Legion, 850 North Saint Vrain Ave. Estes Park, CO. In lieu of flowers the family has asked memorial contributions be made to the family to help cover expenses. Contributions can be made to Ryan Cornell in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.