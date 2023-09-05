Alyce A. Sally Becker passed away August 18, 2023, in Estes Park, Colorado.
There will be a memorial service September 8, 2023, at 3:00PM at Good Samaritan Society - Estes Park Village in the main building. There will be graveside services on September 8, 2023 at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa.
Sally was born in Davenport, Iowa October 10, 1935, to parents Mary E. Hild and Paul W. Becker. She graduated from I.C.A. '53 and from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa with a B.A. and elementary teaching certificate.
She taught elementary school in various locations in Iowa for over thirty years. May 8, 1991, Sally received a heart transplant at the University of Iowa and retired from teaching. The next twenty-some years were spent with her special friend Cleo Bryant travelling, spending winters in Mesa, Arizona and summers in Estes Park, Colorado, eventually living full-time in Estes Park. Many years were spent as a volunteer at the Estes Park Senior Center - especially at the fundraising Saturday Breakfast Buffets.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents - Mary and Paul Becker, her sister Janet Kristopeit and brother-in-law Phillip Kristopeit, nephew Kevin Kristopeit, and great-nephew Gregory Kristopeit. She is survived by her niece Karen Kristopeit-Parker and her husband Robert Parker of Westminister, Colorado, nieces, nephews, many cousins, and close friends the Bryant family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Library, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for friends and family to read.
