Esther Fisher

Former Estes Park resident Esther Mae Fisher passed away peacefully, Monday, August 21, at her home in Legend of Broomfield, at the age of 102. Born in Evansville, Indiana to Leroy and Hester Becker, she met Prentice Fisher about two years before he entered the Army Air Corps. They were married in 1942, and Esther was expecting their first child, Jim, when Prentice was shipped overseas the following year. Years later, their family was complete with the birth of their daughter, Jana.
While raising their family they lived mostly in New Albany, Indiana. During this time Esther worked various jobs outside the home, and began her college education. At age 46 she graduated from Indiana University with distinction, and proceeded to teach business education at New Albany High School.
The Fishers began vacationing in Estes Park during the 1940s, built their first cabin there in 1954, and owned and operated End-of-Trail summer cottages on the High Drive. They moved to Estes full-time in 1970, and Esther began a career with the National Park Service at Rocky Mountain National Park. She later transferred to Walnut Canyon National Monument in Flagstaff, AZ. After her retirement in 1983, they divided their time between Flagstaff and Sun City, Arizona, and Estes Park, enjoying many friends in each location. They returned to Estes one last time in 2006, residing at Good Samaritan Village, where Esther remained until she moved to Broomfield in 2021.
Esther never had a goal to live such a long life, but was blessed to do so while still maintaining a sharp mind and caring spirit. So many significant events and innovations occurred during her lifetime, and through them all Esther continued to learn and adapt.
Her priorities were her faith in Jesus and her family. She was a life-long learner, always curious to learn something new, meet new people, or have a new adventure. She had the ability to see the positive in every situation, and put God at the center of her life.
She will be greatly missed by son Jim Fisher (Gail), daughter Jana Ruhlman (Dave), granddaughters Wendy Stookesberry (Mark) and Candyce Martinez (Vince), great-grandsons Felix and Griffin Stookesberry and Brandon Martinez, sister-in-law Shirley Becker Manna, and niece Karen Kennady. She was predeceased by husband Prentice (2014) and brother Wayne (2003).
