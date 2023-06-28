Michael J. Conrin, age 73, of Estes Park, CO passed away in early June, 2023 after a long battle with bone cancer. He was born July 23, 1949 in Omaha, NE.
Michael graduated from Central High School, Omaha, and Iowa State University.
He was preceded in death by his father Eugene M. Conrin and Mother Lois N. Conrin. Survived by brothers Mark E. Conrin Plattsmouth, NE and Matthew L. (Kim) Conrin Bellevue, NE. Nieces Danielle, Alexandra and Mackenzie. Great nieces Kairi and Zoe, great nephew Nolan.
He was also an incredible friend to Estes locals Clay Schwartzkopf and Caleb Lorenzen.
Services will be held privately.
Please no flowers. If you wish to donate on his behalf, please do so at: www.bestbuddies.org/colorado/donate.
