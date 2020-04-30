Flo Harris

Long time Estes Park resident Flo Harris died at her home Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was 102 years old. Floreine Andrews was born April 7, 1918 in Sedan, KS. Her parents were Richard and Marie (Brunger) Andrews. Flo worked at Montgomery Ward before her 40 year career with Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK. At 18 years of age, she climbed Longs Peak. She married Richard Bolinger who died tragically at the Battle of the Bulge. She was also married to Lawrence Harris who also preceded her in death. Flo was a Pinochle enthusiast and enjoyed traveling, especially with her family. She felt especially blessed to be able to retire in the Rocky Mountains. On her 100th birthday, she received the Estes Park Mayor’s Outstanding Citizen Award. Flo is survived by her son Roger Bolinger and his wife Inez of Fort Collins, two grandsons and one great granddaughter. See www.allnuttestespark.com.

