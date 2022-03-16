Virginia F. Wilkinson

Virginia (Ginger) Frances Nellis was born on February 20, 1940 in Arkansas City, KS to her parents, Francis M. Nellis and Laura F. (Smith) Nellis. She grew up on her family’s 160 acre farm in eastern Cowley County with her brother, Stephen H. Nellis.
Her education included eight years in a one room schoolhouse, graduation from Cedar Vale High School in 1957, Arkansas City Junior College for three semesters, and graduation from Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.
Ginger and Ivan were married September 2, 1961. Her first job was working as a Nurse at Kansas State’s Student Health Center then later became the County Health Nurse for Riley County. In 1964, she became a stay at home mom to their children Beth and Cheryl. In 1976, she returned to the work force as a school nurse with the Tigard Public School District in Oregon. In 1978 with a move to Minnesota, she took a position as a Washington County Health Nurse located in Stillwater where she made home health visits and set up immunization clinics. It was here that she first learned of the HIV/AIDS pending epidemic. She worked closely with the State Epidemiologist Mike Osterholm as they strategized ways to handle this devastating epidemic. In 1985 Ginger became the HIV/AIDS Program Coordinator for the Nebraska State Health Department. She served in that capacity until retirement in 1995.
Ginger and Ivan then moved to Estes Park. The many trails in RMNP were their new life style. They welcomed all to their home and shared their love of the beauty of Estes Park and RMNP. Ginger and Ivan became very active at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, where Ginger served as Elder and Deacon, played bells in the handbell choir and organized multiple melodramas that became highlights for many in the Estes Park community. During visits, her grandchildren, Nathan and Chloe, became well-known companions as they accompanied her during many of these activities.
“Once a nurse always a nurse” certainly applied to Ginger. You could see deep love and concern for people through her activities in Steven Ministry, PEO and everyday life. She had a way of reaching out to everyone she met, opening her heart and her home.
Ginger was proceeded in death by her parents, Francis and Laura Nellis, and her brother Stephen H. Nellis. She is survived and deeply loved by her husband Ivan of 60 years, daughter Bethany Wilkinson (Patrick Klemmer), daughter Cheryl Wetzel (Douglas Wetzel), and grandchildren Nathan and Chloe Wetzel.
A memorial service to celebrate Ginger’s life will be held at the Estes Park Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies on April 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be live-streamed for all not able to be present in person at pccrusa.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, the Estes Park Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies Foundation (PCCR Foundation) or an organization of your own choosing. To leave a message for the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
