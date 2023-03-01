Virginia Webb's Memorial Service is this Saturday, March 4th at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. After the service, her family would love to see you and hear about your experiences with their grandmother and mother. Light refreshments will be served after the service.
Virginia was a Colorado native and lived to be 106 years old spending the last 40 years of her life in Estes Park.
