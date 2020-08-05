Stephen Allen Holgorsen, 74, of Pearland, TX, passed away on July 19, 2020 at home with his family after a six year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Steve was born in Davenport, IA on April 18, 1946 to William and Margaret Holgorsen where his family was very active at the First Presbyterian Church. He married Patricia Burlingame on October 9, 1967 and was a devoted husband for 53 years.
Steve joined the United States Army and was a proud veteran the remainder of his life. He worked for Snap-On Tools as a dealer and field manager, and then as the owner of Napa Auto Parts store in Mt. Pleasant, IA where his family resided from 1976-1992. Steve enjoyed attending all activities of his three sons, Brett, Dana, and Nick as he proudly supported each one in their collegiate sports endeavors.
Steve and Pat moved to Estes Park, CO where they ran a gift store and Steve worked as a custom home builder. They later moved to Morgantown, WV where Steve made many dear friends and was a constant presence around the West Virginia University football program, rarely missing a practice or game. His final move to Houston, TX allowed him to have the same experience with the University of Houston football program, as well as being closer to family.
He was prececed in death by his father and mother, brother, Bill Horlgorsen II, all of Davenport, IA and his sister, Margo Garnett of Medord, OR.
Steve cherished his family, especially his eight grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons Brett and wife Lesley of Houston, TX; Dana, Houston,TX; Nick and wife Kelle, Charlotte, NC; brother Paul Horgorsen and wife Debbi, Estes Park, CO; ‘Grandma’ Betty Burlingame, Davenport, IA; grandchildren: Clayton, Garrett, Logan, McClayne, Karlyn of Houston, TX; Addyson, Kaden, and Alayna of Charlotte, NC.
A virtual memorial will be conducted at River Pointe Church in Missouri City, TX in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s name to IPF Foundation, a non-profit organization supportingresearch of fibrosis.
