Our dear mother Anna Marie Musso went to be with our Lord on March 10, 2023 at the age of 58. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. She had sisters, family, and friends and was a well-loved member of the community of Estes Park where she lived.
Anna is survived by her daughter Jennifer Levar (Kyle), son Justin Baker, son Dominic, grandchildren Dylan Levar, Peyton Levar, and Zoie Baker, sisters Dianne Zimmerman (Dave Zimmerman) and Charlene Niswender (Guy Niswender), and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles A. Musso and her mother Genevieve Musso Henderson.
Anna had a contagious laugh and she was caring and loving person. She loved the mountains and loved to travel.
A memorial Service will be held at Allnutt Funeral Home Hunter Chapel at 2100 N. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland, Colorado on Friday March 31st at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, there will be a reception at the Marriott Hotel in the Windsor rooms on 350 E. Horsetooth Rd. in Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Pinewood Springs Fire (pinewoodspringsfire.org), Estes Park First Responders, and the Medical Center of the Rockies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.