Irma Colin of Estes Park, CO, died in Loveland, CO on May 5, 2020. She was 84. Irma Eileen Halton was born in Salmon, ID on January 29, 1936.
After high school she served in the United States Navy. She received an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts from Aims Community College. Irma moved to Estes Park in 1970. She married her husband Richard “Dick” Colin December 7, 1974 at the Community Church in Estes Park, now the location of The Old Church Shops in downtown Estes Park.
Irma was a long time accountant at the old Holiday Inn of Estes Park, a dispatcher for the Estes Park Police, worked for Rocky Mountain Ford then a short employment at the Stanley Hotel. She was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed visiting the temple in Salt Lake City, UT. She also enjoyed gardening.
Irma is survived by her sons Richard Colin of Denver, Wyatt Kappely of Lawton, OK and daughter Michael Anne Costanzo of Nunn, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard “Dick” Colin, a son Christopher Kappely and a brother and a sister.
