With his family by his side, Burt Bowles slipped the bounds of earth on May 3, 2021 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado. He was born to Galen and Kathy Bowles on March 11th, 1960 in Denver, Colorado.
He attended school in Yuma, Colorado from the third grade until his Junior year of High School and then went on to graduate the following year from Summit High School in Dillon, Colorado. Burt received a Business degree from Western State College and later an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He retired from Eagle Rock School in Estes Park in 2020 where he had been employed for over 25 years.
Burt married Valerie Young in 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky. They have a son and daughter, then welcomed a grandson in 2016. He was the ultimate family man and father, cherishing time with them.
Burt enjoyed working on classic cars, snorkeling in the islands, searching for petroglyphs, fossil digs and a dip in the hot springs on the way to the next music festival. He loved taking his family on unique road trips in his 1963 convertible Thunderbird. His favorite 15 minutes of fame was appearing on the Antiques Road Show with an advertising gift from his dad. He was a sweet, fun and a terrific husband as well as best friend to his wife, Valerie. He always looked for an opportunity to help someone else and most of all he believed in the amazing power of prayer. We will miss Burt, the man with the biggest heart!
Burt is survived by his wife, Valerie; son, Everett; daughter, Carly; grandson Maverick as well as his siblings, Lisa Bowles, Laura Miller, Brett Bowles and twin brother Brad Bowles.
Should you wish to donate in Burt’s memory, options include: Christian Church of Estes Park at CCEPoffice@funchurch.com or to GoFundMe to support Maverick’s education at https: //gofund. me/f6767372 or Wildbrook for Whale Sharks at Whaleshark.org
A recorded service will be available at 6pm Mountain Time on June 2, 2021. Visit CCEPoffice@funchurch.com to view it. Tributes may be left at Northern Colorado Crematory at ncccremation.com..
