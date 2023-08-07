Frederick Saemisch

Frederick Charles Saemisch passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2023, after a long and good 97 years on Earth.
Fred was born in Atlantic, Iowa, where he grew up becoming the star high school quarterback and then attending the University of Iowa for Civil Engineering. After time in the Army Air Force, he became the Cass County Engineer in Iowa when he met Bobbette Bronson and was married to her for 70 years until her passing last year. Fred and Bobbette moved to Colorado where Fred took a senior position in road construction.
Fred enjoyed family skiing at Breckenridge and golf and soon owned a cabin in Estes Park and was a regular at the Estes Park golf courses. They enjoyed travel and Fred became a private pilot. He took a construction management position in St. Louis but remained a part time resident in Estes until becoming full time in later retirement.
Fred is succeeded by their three sons, Michael, Todd, and Christopher.
