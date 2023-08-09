David Lynn Myers, born December 25, 1941, died in the comfort of his home of 20 years in Estes Park, Colorado, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Lynn was surrounded by family and friends in the last few weeks sharing memories and enjoying laughter. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Inda Kay Myers, three sons (David, Seth, and Jeffrey), two daughters-in-law (Michelle and Christine), five grandchildren (Ella, Mason, Lathyn, Avery, and Brennon), two brothers, two sisters, a sister-in-law, and nine nieces and nephews.
Born and raised on a small farm near Minneapolis, KS, to Zola and Darrell Myers, he graduated from Minneapolis HS in 1959, Kansas State University 1963 and 1968, and served as a Captain in the US Army 1963 to 1967. Lynn’s professional career in commodity trading and flour milling lead him to Executive Vice President of ConAgra Flour Milling. In support of future agriculture leaders, Kay and Lynn established a scholarship fund at Kansas State University in 2004.
The outdoors will always be the place where Lynn truly enjoyed life. Whether it was enjoying countless fishing, hunting, and camping trips with family, friends, and colleagues, volunteering his leadership to his sons’ Boy Scout troops, Trout Unlimited, Rocky Mountain National Park, or working in the backyard garden (always a farmer at heart), Lynn was happiest with the sun on his face and a companion’s conversation.
Lynn beat the odds with a 15 year battle against MDS, a rare blood cancer, with the support of Dr. Pollyea of Anschutz Medical Center, Aurora, CO, Dr. Dr. Andreeff of MD Anderson, Houston, TX, and the beautiful people of the Estes Park Health Infusion Center. Lynn’s family extends their deepest gratitude towards these people and everyone they have met along this journey.
In lieu of flowers, Lynn requested memorial donations for Dr. Pollyea’s MDS research, Colorado Trout Unlimited, and Boy Scout Troop 989 (Littleton, CO) for National Youth Leadership Training scholarships. Please submit donations through Lynn’s online memorial Ever Loved (www.everloved.com) or to Kay Myers, 1761 Twin Drive, Estes Park, CO 80517.
Memorial service will be held on August 12th at Estes Park United Methodist Church (1509 Fish Hatchery Rd, Estes Park, CO 80517). Weather permitting, services will be outside with lunch provided immediately following the service.
