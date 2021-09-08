Mary Jeanne Stapleton Overly was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 28, 1932. Mary passed away peacefully at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Her children and her husband, Jack, were at her side.
Mary always wanted to see new places and learn new things. She often talked of exploring Toledo on her bicycle as a young girl and later traveled extensively throughout the United States and overseas.
Mary graduated in 1954 with a degree in education from Mary Manse College, a private women’s Catholic college. She met Jack Overly in 1950 when she was an entering freshman at Mary Manse. They dated throughout their college years and were married June 19, 1954 - two weeks after her graduation. They celebrated 67 years of marriage this past June.
Jack’s vocation with a national department store chain took them to various areas across the country; from Toledo, Ohio to Fremont, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Augusta, Georgia; Pueblo, Colorado; Yakima, Washington; and Monument, Colorado. Along the way, Mary taught handicapped and special education children in Fremont, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Yakima, Washington. In 1976, Jack and Mary purchased a company in Yakima, Washington which specialized in commercial interior design, space planning, and furnishings causing them to return to Yakima, Washington. After retiring from teaching, Mary created a religious education program for handicapped adults in Yakima and worked with that program as long as they lived in Yakima.
Over the years, they often visited Estes Park, Colorado. In 1987, they built a house in Estes Park and moved there permanently after Jack retired in 1992. After the move, Mary gave of her time to many things that were important to her. She taught religious education for children at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, where she also served as a lector for several years. She served on the Library Foundation Board and helped sort books for the annual library book sale. She also spent many years as treasurer of her homeowner’s association. Mary's family was always her priority, and she was a caring, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting others before herself.
Mary loved to dance. She and Jack danced together on their first date and for many years after. They taught country western dancing with their dance club for several years while in Yakima. In Estes Park, they were long-time members of the Friday Niters dance club. She was also noted as a pie baker by family and friends and when living in Pueblo, Colorado she won a blue ribbon at the Colorado State Fair for her delicious apple pie. She loved the mountains, but also the ocean and could spend hours watching the waves on the Oregon coast and in Hawaii. You could always find her at Jack’s various music performances.
Mary is survived by her husband Jack, her daughter Patricia (Mark), her sons Dennis (Molly), Michael, Scott (Marilyn), her grandchildren Lisa (Ben), Jason, Connor, Rye, Ashlynn, Amanda, Jessica and Tyler, her brother Jim (Diana), along with beloved nephews, nieces, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rita.
A rosary will be held for Mary at Allnutt Funeral Home in Estes Park on Friday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life service to honor Mary will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church on Saturday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Crossroads Ministry and Healing Waters of Estes Park.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.