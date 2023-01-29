June 6, 1931 – January 27, 2023
"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget the way you made them feel." - Maya Angelou
Marilyn June Regan devoted her life to serving others and showering her family with unconditional love. Anyone who was lucky enough to meet or truly know Marilyn immediately felt her warmth and genuine heart. She was welcomed home by the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 91.
Born, June 6, 1931, to Robert and Bessie (Ward) Hill in St. Paul, Nebraska. Marilyn graduated high school there and decided to attend Hastings College in the fall of 1948. Her life took a fairytale turn when she first laid eyes on a dashing dark-haired, blue-eyed boy from Hastings named Jack Regan. They fell in love and were inseparable — eloping in Minden, Nebraska just a few months later, on November 30, 1949.
Together, they built a life traveling to various cities and raising four children. Jack worked as a traveling salesman for most of his life, while Marilyn picked up two to three jobs at a time to support her growing family. She always made time for God and was a devout Christian. She taught religion class every Sunday for many years and made sure her family had a relationship with the Lord. Later she would teach her grandchildren her favorite prayers and explain the meaning behind bible verses so they could understand.
Lovingly referred to as 'Blackie' by her friends, (due to her dyed dark locks) she made a name for herself in every community she lived in. She was the magnetic force that enchanted strangers into being life-long friends. Her version of heaven was sitting at a Rockies baseball game or watching the Notre Dame Irish with an ice-cold beer — one that really tasted like a beer. (No Bud Light)
Marilyn was captivated by the voices of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, and Natalie Cole. Any chance she and Jack could sneak away and go dancing, they would. Her home was filled with music, laughter, and the smell of fresh baked goods. She was a self-made chef and a local favorite with her homemade cinnamon rolls and fried chicken.
Marilyn and Jack planted roots when they landed in Estes Park, Colorado. The mountain air and wildlife filled them both with so much joy. Three of their four children also found happiness in Colorado — living no more than 45 minutes away. She loved being a grandmother the most. Her life became abundantly more purposeful when she was able to play the role of... Grandma. And when her grandchildren began to have kids of their own, she was overjoyed with her new title, GG. (Great Grandma)
Some may say that Grandma was an easy target for requests, treats, money, or things that were previously dismissed by mom and dad, and they would be right. She would give anything or do anything to see her kids smile. She rarely missed a basketball game, or special event involving her grandchildren. She was the biggest fan in the crowd. Her signature call will ring loud in our ears forever. YeeeOwww!
Our matriarch is gone from earth, but her spirit lives on in all of us, and will never be forgotten.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Michael Regan (Mary Lou Regan), and Terry Regan (Marlene Regan), and daughters, Patti Dreiling (Curt Dreiling), and Lori White (Steve White). Marilyn was lucky to enjoy her 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Hill, her husband, Jack Regan, brother, Lynn Greenwalt, daughter in law, Kathy Regan, brother in-law, Steve 'Rocket' Regan, and granddaughter, Kimberly Shaeffer.
We welcome friends and loved ones of Marilyn to a visitation service at Allnutt Funeral Chapel in Estes Park on Friday, February 3 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the Pet Association of Estes Park, Colorado. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.