Estes Park recently lost one of its most devoted and longtime residents. Mary McNutt passed away on May 1, 2021, at her home in Estes Park. Mary was born in 1923 in Lincoln, NE. Her lifelong love of Estes Park and the Rocky Mountains began as a young child at the YMCA of the Rockies where her family spent their summers horseback riding, hiking and going on picnics.
Mary graduated from Lincoln High School and attended the University of Nebraska. There, she met her husband, Robert McNutt, of Colby, Kansas. They were married just before Bob was sent to Europe during WWII. After the war, Mary and Bob settled in Lincoln where their four children were born. Summers were always spent in Estes Park, and in 1948 their beloved family cabin was purchased near Meeker Park.
Mary completed her college education in 1961 at Colorado State College in Greeley, earning her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught third grade in the Estes Park school system for several years.
Mary and Bob eventually moved to California where Bob was a professor of business law at California State University in Northridge. After his retirement from teaching, they moved to Colby, Kansas. When Bob passed away in 1990, Mary purchased her home in Estes Park. She spent all of her summers there until finally moving to Estes Park permanently in 2015.
Mary will always be remembered for her love of hiking in the Colorado mountains, her love for all animals, and her kind, loving and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Thomas McNutt. She is survived by her daughter, Jeri (Jerry) Peirce of Grand Lake, CO; her son, Fred (Jeannie) McNutt of Tarzana, CA; her son, Dan McNutt, of Dolores, CO; five grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren.
Donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Estes Valley Land Trust, P.O. Box 663, Estes Park, CO 80517. Mary was a longtime member and supported their work protecting open space and wildlife habitat in the Estes Valley.
